Tokyo stocks end lower on Ukraine invasion fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday as a possible imminent invasion of Ukraine by Russia weighed on the market, raising concerns that the conflict may adversely impact the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 214.40 points, or 0.79 percent, from Monday at 26,865.19. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 15.95 points, or 0.83 percent, lower at 1,914.70. Decliners were led by service, insurance and mining issues.