URGENT: Japan, EU to work closely to ease tensions over Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Leaders of Japan and the European Union agreed Tuesday to coordinate closely on efforts to deescalate tensions over Ukraine as concern is growing that Russia may invade the Eastern European nation. In phone talks, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the executive branch of the EU, underscored their support on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said. The two leaders also affirmed cooperation in ensuring energy security, according to the ministry.