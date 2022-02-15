150,000 students unable to enter Japan due to COVID border controls

Newsfrom Japan

Some 150,000 foreign students who hold Japan visas were unable to enter the country by the end of last year due to its strict COVID-19 border controls, the top government spokesman said Tuesday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also disclosed at a regular press conference that the number of people newly entering Japan from Nov. 29 to Feb. 10 totaled about 6,000. As the government steps up efforts to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the current border controls, introduced in late November, bars new entries by foreign nationals, with few exc...