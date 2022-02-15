TSMC to increase investment in chip plant in Japan's Kumamoto

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said Tuesday that it will increase its capital spending for a plant to be built in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto to $8.6 billion in order to boost its production capacity. The world's largest contract chipmaker also said major Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp. will invest $350 million in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc., its subsidiary founded with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. for the chip-making venture. Denso's stake in the TSMC subsidiary will exceed 10 percent as a result. TSMC has previously said its initial cap...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia