Tokyo stocks open sharply higher as Ukraine concerns ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Wednesday as concern over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine eased somewhat after Moscow said some troops were returning to their bases after exercises. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 559.25 points, or 2.08 percent, from Tuesday to 27,424.44. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 28.80 points, or 1.50 percent, at 1,943.50. Gainers were led by rubber product, air transportation and machinery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 115.63-66 yen compared with 115.54-...