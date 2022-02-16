Tokyo stocks rebound in morning on easing Ukraine concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded on Wednesday morning with the Nikkei index rising over 2 percent, as concern over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine eased somewhat after Moscow said some troops were returning to their bases after exercises. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 562.83 points, or 2.1 percent, from Tuesday to 27,428.02. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 29.59 points, or 1.55 percent, at 1,944.29. Every industry category gained ground except for mining, and oil and coal product issues. Major gainers included rubber product, marine...