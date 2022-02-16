Auto unions seek 1st base-pay hike in 2 yrs on recovery from pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Labor unions from some major automakers asked management to raise their base salary for the first time in two years on Wednesday as the annual spring wage talks began amid the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers at Honda Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. demanded a monthly base wage hike of 3,000 yen ($26) and 1,000 yen, respectively, while the union of Toyota Motor Corp. sought an average monthly pay increase of 9,200 yen, roughly the same level from the year before, but declined to say whether it includes a base-pay hike. The automotive industry's wage talks are keenly...