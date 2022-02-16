Nikkei soars 2% on easing Ukraine concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose almost across the board on Wednesday with the Nikkei index surging over 2 percent, on receding concerns over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 595.21 points, or 2.22 percent, from Tuesday at 27,460.4. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 31.93 points, or 1.67 percent, higher at 1,946.63. Every industry category gained ground except for mining, and oil and coal product issues. Major gainers included rubber product, marine transportation and air transportation issues.