Kirin to exit China soft drink business to further overseas reforms

Newsfrom Japan

Kirin Holdings Co. said Wednesday it will sell all shares in a soft drink joint venture in China to a local investment fund for around 115 billion yen ($994 million), in another move to overhaul its overseas business operations. The announcement comes two days after the Japanese beverage company said it will exit Myanmar's beer market, aiming to end its business partnership with a military-linked entity in the country. Kirin will continue its beer business in China, while also maintaining a business alliance with China Resources Group including intellectual property licensing for soft drink bu...