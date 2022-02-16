Gasoline price in Japan rises for 6th straight week

Newsfrom Japan

Gasoline prices in Japan rose for the sixth consecutive week despite government efforts to stem the rise with subsidies, government data showed Wednesday. The average retail price of regular gasoline climbed to 171.40 yen ($1.48) per liter as of Monday, up 0.20 yen from the previous week, with the government paying a 5-yen per liter subsidy for wholesalers, according to the industry ministry. Retail gasoline prices have risen in Japan in tandem with rising crude oil prices amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions, the Oil Information Center said, adding prices are expected to continue increasin...