Japan to cut 7-day quarantine period to 3, allow in more foreigners

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering shortening the quarantine period for those entering the country from the current seven days to three, as part of its eased COVID-19 border controls, government sources said Wednesday. Starting in March, the government is also planning to raise the limit on the number of new entrants to 5,000 a day from the current 3,500, according to the sources. It is expected to accept foreign nationals wishing to enter Japan for non-tourism purposes within that daily limit. Japan's border controls have come under international criticism from companies to students for being too stringent...