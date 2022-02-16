URGENT: Japan COVID surge likely peaked in early Feb.: gov't adviser

Newsfrom Japan

The recent surge in COVID-19 infections in Japan appears to have peaked in early February, the head of an advisory panel for the health ministry said Wednesday. Infectious disease expert Takaji Wakita, however, cautioned that the strain on the health care system in many parts of Japan is expected to remain for the time being. Many of Japan's 47 prefectures are under a quasi-state of emergency over COVID-19 as the country battles with the highly transmissible Omicron variant.