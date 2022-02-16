Baseball: COVID-19 forces cancellation of Japan-Taiwan games

Newsfrom Japan

Two games between Japan and Taiwan set for Tokyo Dome in March have been canceled at the request of the visitors, Japan's national team announced Wednesday. Samurai Japan was to play Taiwan on March 5 and 6 in what were to be the first games under new Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama. But given the recent surge in coronavirus infections in Japan, Taiwan officials have decided it is better to prioritize the health of its players ahead of its season. "It's very regrettable that we won't be able to show off our newest Samurai Japan team as it begins its new challenge to the many baseball fans," Kuri...