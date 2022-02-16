Japanese spending on domestic tourism in 2021 lowest in 11 years

Newsfrom Japan

Japan-based residents spent a total of 9.12 trillion yen ($79 billion) on domestic tourism last year, the lowest since comparable figures became available in 2010, affected by the spread of the coronavirus, preliminary government data showed Wednesday. The sum was 8.5 percent less than the previous year, with the travel industry continuing to be impacted as the government implemented COVID-19 emergency measures and could not restart its domestic tourism subsidy campaign. The number of domestic tourists in 2021 fell 9 percent to 267 million, also a record low, according to the data released by ...