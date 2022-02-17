Tokyo stocks open lower as gains locked in, concerns over Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as investors locked in gains from the Nikkei index's over 2 percent jump the previous day, while the market was also weighed down by lingering concerns over tensions surrounding Ukraine. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 112.03 points, or 0.41 percent, from Wednesday to 27,348.37. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 9.05 points, or 0.46 percent, to 1,937.58. Decliners were led by service, insurance and rubber product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 115.39-40 y...