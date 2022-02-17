Tokyo stocks lower in morning on profit-taking, Ukraine concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning as investors opted to lock in gains from the Nikkei index's over 2 percent jump the previous day with concerns growing again over tensions surrounding Ukraine. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 64.55 points, or 0.24 percent, from Wednesday to 27,395.85. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 6.77 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,939.86. Decliners were led by service, warehousing and harbor transportation service and transportation equipment issues.