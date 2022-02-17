Tokyo stocks fall on renewed fears over Russian invasion of Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday on rekindling fears over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 227.53 points, or 0.83 percent, from Wednesday at 27,232.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 15.39 points, or 0.79 percent, lower at 1,931.24. Decliners were led by service, warehousing and harbor transportation service, and information and communication issues.