Osaka, Kyoto among 16 prefs. to remain under COVID quasi-emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Japan plans to extend COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures in 16 prefectures including Osaka, Kyoto and Fukuoka beyond Sunday to early March to curb coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday. With the measures set to expire Sunday in a total of 21 prefectures, five others -- Yamagata, Shimane, Yamaguchi, Oita and Okinawa -- will not seek an extension, judging that the strain on hospitals has eased with daily infections showing signs of stabilizing. The plan means that 31 of Japan's 47 prefectures including Tokyo would remain until March 6 under a quasi-state of emergency ...