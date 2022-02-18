Main events scheduled for Feb. 21-27

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Feb. 21-27: Feb. 21 (Mon) -- Keidanren chairman to hold press conference. -- Hiroshima and Fukuoka high courts to rule over vote weight disparity in 2021 general election. Feb. 22 (Tues) -- Takeshima Day ceremony to be held in Shimane Prefecture. -- Osaka High Court to rule on hearing-impaired couple who sued state for forced sterilization under now-defunct eugenic protection law. Feb. 23 (Wed) -- Emperor Naruhito's 62nd birthday. Feb. 24 (Thurs) -- 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Mongolia. -- Kanazawa branch of Nag...