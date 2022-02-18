Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, Ukraine tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as fears over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to dampen sentiment. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 395.74 points, or 1.45 percent, from Thursday to 26,837.13. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 21.20 points, or 1.10 percent, to 1,910.04. Decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and air transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.84-87 yen compared with 114.88-98 yen in New...