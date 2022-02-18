FEATURE: Coffee shop owner deals with challenges to promote Papuan coffee

Newsfrom Japan

Insurgencies, geographical conditions, and a lack of adequate knowledge among the locals have made coffee originated from Indonesia's easternmost, restive province of Papua less popular globally than those from the western part of the archipelago. A relative newbie in the coffee world, Rini Sulistyawati Danudjaja is taking on the challenges of promoting Papuan coffee, including tirelessly educating Papuans on how precious the commodity is and how to do post-harvest work properly. Leaving her comfortable life in the capital Jakarta, Rini decided to continue staying in the Papuan mining city of ...