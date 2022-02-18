Tokyo stocks down in morning on Wall St. losses, Ukraine tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Friday morning, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, as fears over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to dampen sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 138.71 points, or 0.51 percent, from Thursday to 27,094.16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 8.25 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,922.99. Decliners were led by mining, rubber product and bank issues.