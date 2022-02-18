Tokyo stocks end lower on continuing concerns over Ukraine tension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Friday, as concerns over heightening tensions between Ukraine and Russia continued to weigh on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 110.8 points, or 0.41 percent, from Thursday at 27,122.07. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.93 points, or 0.36 percent, lower at 1,924.31. Decliners were led by mining, rubber product and air transportation issues.