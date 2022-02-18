Basketball: Washington's Hachimura goes for 20 in win over Brooklyn

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura broke the 20-point mark for the first time this season in a 117-103 win on Thursday for his Washington Wizards over the reeling Brooklyn Nets. Hachimura scored 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, making both three-point shots he attempted in the victory. After missing approximately three months at the start of the season and losing his place in the starting five, Hachimura has begun to find his form on the offensive end, reaching double figures in five of eight games played in February. The Wizards have been playing without star guard Bradley Beal w...