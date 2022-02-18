Soccer: Maeda scores in Celtic ECL playoff defeat

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Daizen Maeda scored his fourth goal for Celtic but they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the Europa Conference League playoff.

After going down two goals, Maeda, who started as the lone forward, halved the deficit by heading a Josip Juranovic cross from the right into the far bottom corner in the 79th minute. But Hugo Vetlesen’s deflected effort two minutes later completed the scoring at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian champions who beat Italian giants Roma 6-1 at home during the group stage, stunned the home crowd when Runar Espejord...