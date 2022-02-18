IAEA to report in April on Japan’s plan to release Fukushima water

Newsfrom Japan

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday it will publicize in April the findings of its mission to review the Japanese government’s plan to discharge treated low-level radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

The five-day safety review in Japan, which the task force assured would be conducted on an objective and scientific basis, is considered crucial for the government to obtain an understanding of the plan among the international community and Japanese public.

Neighboring China and South Korea, as well as the fishery industry in Japan, have expresse...