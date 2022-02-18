Soccer: Frontale’s bid for 3rd straight J1 title begins in narrow win

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki Frontale’s bid for three consecutive J-League titles began with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over FC Tokyo, Leandro Damiao’s 81st-minute glancing header the winner as the only match on Friday night kicked off the 2022 campaign.

Having uncharacteristically been forced to play on the back foot against a sharp-looking FC Tokyo, last season’s joint-top scorer Damiao came to the rescue at Todoroki Stadium when he met substitute Daiya Tono’s corner at the near post to loop the ball into the far corner.

After losing Kaoru Mitoma and Ao Tanaka last summer and Reo Hatate during the January trans...