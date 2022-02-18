Soccer: Ex-Japan captain Hasebe to retire in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe will retire in 2023 before taking up a coaching role at Eintracht Frankfurt, his German Bundesliga side said Friday upon agreeing on a new deal through 2027.

The 38-year-old, Japan’s captain in three straight World Cups from 2010, boasts 114 international caps. He has made 256 appearances for Frankfurt since his 2014 move from Nuremberg.

“Frankfurt has become my home over the past few years,” he said in a club statement. “We have achieved and experienced and lost together in the past eight years and I am happy that the journey continues.”

