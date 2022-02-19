G-20 finance chiefs committed to calibrated exit from pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies are committed to implementing well-calibrated exit policies as the economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Indonesia's central bank chief said after their meeting Friday. Wrapping up their two-day meeting held in Jakarta in a hybrid in-person, virtual format, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said G-20 members are "committed to implementing a monetary exit policy that is well-calibrated, well-planned and well-communicated" to support the global financial system. It is "very important that the global economic recov...