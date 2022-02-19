Soccer: Hasebe hints playing career may continue after summer of 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe said Friday he may keep playing beyond the summer of 2023 after his German club Eintracht Frankfurt announced a contract extension followed by a coaching role through 2027. "My retirement in 2023 is not decided and we will have another talk in the spring next year," the 38-year-old, who captained Japan in three straight World Cups from 2010, said in an Instagram post. Capped 114 times by Japan, Hasebe quit his international duties after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The versatile player has made 256 appearances for his current club. He has served as vice-capt...