Japan's curling success a win-win for sport, local community

Having drawn a legion of new fans to the sport of curling, the Japan national women's team has been using its popularity to empower the seaside town of Tokoro, on shore of Lake Saroma in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. Since the team won bronze at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, the country's first Olympic curling medal in history, Tokoro was thrown into the national spotlight as the tiny town with a population of 3,400 that is the home to the Olympic heroes. Three regular members of the four-person lineup, sisters Chinami and Yurika Yoshida, and Yumi Suzuki, were born and raised in...