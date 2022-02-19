Japanese ship carrying luxury cars ablaze in Atlantic, crew safe

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese-operated ship carrying thousands of vehicles, including German luxury cars, remains adrift in the Atlantic Ocean after it caught fire Wednesday, the vessel's operator said. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., the operator of the Felicity Ace, said all 22 crew members aboard the ship have been safely evacuated to a nearby island. The vessel is reportedly still adrift near the Azores in Portugal as firefighting efforts continue. It is carrying about 4,000 cars, including Porsches and other vehicles made by Germany's Volkswagen Group. According to Mitsui O.S.K Lines, the fire was first reported ...