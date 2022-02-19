Soccer: Nagoya down Kobe to hand new manager Hasegawa J1 opener win

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya Grampus eased past Andres Iniesta-less Vissel Kobe 2-0 at home in their J-League opener on Saturday, with the 2021 League Cup champions getting a winning start under new manager Kenta Hasegawa. New captain Sho Inagaki, who bagged eight goals from midfield last term, continued his fine scoring form before an own goal and a red card for the visitors saw the home side run away comfortably at Toyota Stadium. After finishing fifth last term under Massimo Ficcadenti, Grampus welcomed the 2014 Gamba Osaka domestic treble-winning manager Hasegawa from FC Tokyo, and their aggressive display left...