FOCUS: Japan economy tense on commodity hikes by Ukraine invasion fears

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine's border is stoking fears about its potential impact on the economy of import-reliant Japan amid speculation a Russian invasion may further pressure elevated crude oil and commodity prices. The Ukraine crisis has also brought uncertainties to Tokyo's stock market, with some brokers expecting a Moscow-led offensive to send the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average below the 26,000 mark from recent levels of around 27,000. The United States and allies have warned Russia that they will impose sanctions in the event of an incursion, a development that could prompt...