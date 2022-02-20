Annual global chip sales top $500 bil. for 1st time in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Annual global semiconductor sales topped $500 billion for the first time in 2021, as chipmakers ramped up production to cope with the global supply crunch exacerbated by a rapid economic recovery from the pandemic, an industry body said. Sales totaled a record $555.9 billion last year, up 26.2 percent from $440.4 billion in 2020, as the industry shipped an all-time high of 1.15 trillion units, the Semiconductor Industry Association said in a recent report. Chip demand is expected to continue to grow for use in autos, computer game consoles and network and mobile equipment, among other consumer...