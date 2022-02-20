Soccer: Okugawa's 8th goal of season edges Bielefeld past Union Berlin

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese midfielder Masaya Okugawa scored his eighth goal of the season for Bielefeld on Saturday, hitting the 53rd-minute winner in a 1-0 home win over Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga. Okugawa, yet to be capped by his country, found the left bottom corner from inside the box following a pass from Patrick Wimmer at SchucoArena. The 25-year-old was taken off six minutes from time, while compatriot Keita Endo came on for Union in the 75th minute. Japan international Genki Haraguchi remained on the bench for the second straight game for the visitors. Union are ninth, while Bielefeld are six...