Tokyo stocks open sharply lower on fear of imminent Ukraine invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, briefly dragging the Nikkei index down over 2 percent, on fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine after the United States said Moscow was on the brink of an attack. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 519.00 points, or 1.91 percent, from Friday to 26,603.07. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 29.43 points, or 1.53 percent, to 1,894.88. Decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and metal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.95...