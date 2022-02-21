Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Feb. 22: -- Takeshima Day ceremony to be held in Shimane Prefecture at 1:30 p.m. -- Supermarket sales data for January to be released by Japan Chain Stores Association at 2 p.m. -- Osaka High Court to rule on hearing-impaired couple who sued state for forced sterilization under now-defunct eugenic protection law at 2:30 p.m.
