Tokyo stocks lower in morning on fears of Ukraine invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Monday morning on fears that Russia will launch an invasion of Ukraine after the United States said Moscow was on the brink of an attack. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 196.06 points, or 0.72 percent, from Friday to 26,926.01. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 12.73 points, or 0.66 percent, at 1,911.58. Decliners were led by marine transportation, land transportation and metal product issues.