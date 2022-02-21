Heavy snow batters northern Japan, disrupts traffic

Newsfrom Japan

Heavy snow hit northern Japan on Monday, disrupting air and railway traffic, with weather authorities warning of more blizzards as well as high waves for the region and also some eastern parts of the country. Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. canceled more than 140 flights to and from the northern main island of Hokkaido and elsewhere, while Hokkaido Railway Co. suspended all train runs to and from JR Sapporo Station. More than 970 train runs were suspended in Sapporo and other areas of Hokkaido as of 10:50 a.m., accounting for over 70 percent of the some 1,230 daily train services...