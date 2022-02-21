Tokyo stocks end lower on ongoing Ukraine invasion fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday on persisting concerns over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, although losses were limited by hopes that a summit meeting between Moscow and Washington would ease tensions. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 211.20 points, or 0.78 percent, from Friday at 26,910.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 13.63 points, or 0.71 percent, lower at 1,910.68. Decliners were led by metal product, electric appliance and land transportation issues.