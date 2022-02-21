Curling hometown Kitami rejoices over Loco Solare's Olympic silver

Newsfrom Japan

Excitement has reached a fever pitch in the Hokkaido hometown of Japan's women's curling team on Monday, a day after its silver medal-winning feat on the final day of the Beijing Olympics. Millions in Japan tuned in to the Olympics to watch Loco Solare play Great Britain in the curling final, where they lost 10-3, and Kitami has seen an increase in media attention since curling put the city on the map. A large banner draped down the front of the city hall in Kitami, the heartland of Japanese curling, to celebrate the country's best-ever Olympic finish in curling after the team's bronze in Pyeo...