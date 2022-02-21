Japan's top business lobby calls for border controls to be eased more

Newsfrom Japan

The head of Japan's largest business lobby suggested Monday that the country's border controls aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus are not based on epidemiological grounds, calling on the government to further ease them by simplifying immigration procedures. Masakazu Tokura, who leads the Japan Business Federation, said at a press conference that the government's decision to raise the cap on the daily number of new entrants from the current 3,500 to 5,000 starting next month is not enough. Tokura said he believes the real reasons behind the lack of easing are complicated immigrat...