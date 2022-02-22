Tokyo stocks open sharply lower on heightening Ukraine tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday, briefly sending the Nikkei down more than 2 percent, as tensions over Ukraine intensified after Moscow recognized the independence of two pro-Russian separatist regions and ordered peacekeeping troops to be sent there. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 536.80 points, or 1.99 percent, from Monday to 26,374.07. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 28.66 points, or 1.50 percent, at 1,882.02. Decliners were led by rubber, precision instrument and electric applian...