Tokyo stocks plunge in morning on fears of imminent Ukraine invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Tuesday morning, dragging the Nikkei index down over 2 percent, on fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine after Moscow recognized the independence of two pro-Russian separatist regions and ordered peacekeeping troops to be sent into the area. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 582.97 points, or 2.17 percent, from Monday to 26,327.90. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 33.67 points, or 1.76 percent, at 1,877.01. Decliners were led by rubber product, glass and ceramics product, and transportation equipment ...