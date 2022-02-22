Tokyo stocks fall for 4 straight days on Ukraine invasion fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended their losing streak to four days Tuesday, with the Nikkei index briefly falling over 2 percent, on fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine after Moscow recognized the independence of two pro-Russian separatist regions and ordered troops to be sent there. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 461.26 points, or 1.71 percent, from Monday at 26,449.61, its lowest closing level since Jan. 27. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 29.60 points, or 1.55 percent, lower at 1,881.08. Decliners were led by marine transportati...