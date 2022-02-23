U.K. body urges Japan to reconsider CO2 storage, ammonia fuel policy

Newsfrom Japan

A British research group has urged Japan to reconsider promoting carbon capture and storage and a so-called integrated gasification combined cycle because such technologies are not only costly but do not significantly cut the country's carbon dioxide emissions. In a report released this month, London-based climate data provider TransitionZero said Japan instead should focus more on offshore wind power it said could "unlock tremendous renewable energy potential" in the fight against global warming. Referring to the IGCC, which applies high pressure on coal to turn it into gas, and co-firing coa...