Soccer: F Marinos hand Frontale 1st loss through Elber, Nakagawa brace

Newsfrom Japan

Last year's runners-up Yokohama F Marinos handed two-time defending champions Kawasaki Frontale their first defeat of the J1 season Wednesday in a 4-2 comeback win at home. A second-half brace each from Elber and Teruto Nakagawa at Nissan Stadium gave F Marinos their first win, while Kawasaki's shaky start continued after they barely snatched three points in their opener against FC Tokyo on Friday. Former Mallorca man Akihiro Ienaga tapped home the opener for Kawasaki in the 32nd minute when he cleverly bounced his effort past the keeper's head and in off the bar following a tricky cross from ...