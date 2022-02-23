Hong Kong applies to join RCEP trade agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong has submitted an application to join the 15-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, a mega trade agreement involving countries such as Japan and South Korea, the government said on Wednesday. The move would expand Hong Kong's free trade with Japan and South Korea, both of which the government has yet to reach free trade deals with, local media reports said, citing the Trade and Industry Department. Trade volume between Hong Kong and the RCEP member countries reached $962 billion in 2021, accounting for 70% of Hong Kong's total trade volume, the reports said. RCE...