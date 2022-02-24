WTO to hold 1st ministerial meeting in over 4 years in June

Newsfrom Japan

The World Trade Organization on Wednesday decided to hold a ministerial meeting for the first time in more than four years in mid-June after it was forced to put off the gathering twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The WTO said the meeting, serving as its highest decision-making body, will take place in Geneva during the week starting 13 June as COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine requirements in Switzerland have been eased. The exact dates of the meeting will be decided later, according to the WTO, headquartered in the Swiss city. The event was originally scheduled to be held in J...